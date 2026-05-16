China's second home-built large cruise ship starts trial voyage

SHANGHAI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- China's second domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Flora City, set sail from Shanghai on Saturday morning, starting a 12-day trial voyage.

During its trial voyage, the ship will undergo rigorous real-world operational tests of its construction quality and system reliability, China Central Television (CCTV) said. Key equipment such as fin stabilisers will be evaluated, while critical performance indicators, including vibration noise and speed, will be verified to ensure the ship's safety, comfort and reliability.

The ship's construction has reached 97.8 percent completion with 89.9 percent of commissioning work finished. Upon completion of the trial voyage, it will gradually undergo final inspections and handovers to the owner.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered on 6th November 2026, after which it will begin its inaugural season from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou City, south China's Guangdong Province.

The Adora Flora City measures 341 metres in length and 37.2 metres in width, with a gross tonnage of 141,900. It features 2,130 deluxe rooms and suites, accommodating up to 5,232 guests. As a sister ship to the Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise liner that debuted in 2023, the new flagship has a series of design and construction upgrades.