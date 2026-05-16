Zayed Charity Run activities begin in Budapest

BUDAPEST, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Zayed Charity Run announced the launch of its activities at the House of Music in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, ahead of the main race on Sunday.

The race will be held at Heroes’ Square over distances of 3 km, 5 km and 10 km.

The committee said it was conducting field visits to several sites in Budapest to strengthen cultural ties with Hungarian society. The programme included visits to the Museum of Ethnography and the race venue in Városliget to review preparations for the routes and event facilities.

The delegation also visited the historic Buda Castle, one of Hungary’s most important landmarks, to learn more about the city’s cultural and historical heritage. Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said that these visits form an essential part of the run’s mission.

He added, “The programme of the Zayed Charity Run delegation in Budapest reflects the UAE’s vision of building bridges of humanitarian and cultural communication with people around the world. We are keen for our participation to be comprehensive, extending beyond the sporting event itself to include cultural engagement and the building of relationships founded on respect and mutual understanding.”

These visits, he said, strengthen the position of the Zayed Charity Run as a global platform that brings together sports, culture, and humanitarian work, while contributing to the promotion of the values of giving and international cooperation.