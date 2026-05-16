UAE Team Emirates-XRG shine in Hungary, Portugal competitions

WORLD CAPITALS, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- On stage 3 of the Tour de Hongrie, Sebastián Molano sprinted to third place for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. The day was won by Tim Merlier of Soudal Quick-Step, who takes over the lead of the race from Molano’s teammate, Benoît Cosnefroy.

Finishing inside the peloton, Cosnefroy remains well positioned in second place overall, with the hilly stages still to come. The Frenchman will take confidence from his stage 2 victory on Thursday.

On stage 3, a flat parcours awaited the peloton in Hungary, and there was to be no surprises for the peloton this time around. As such, the head-to-head between the fast men ensued in the finish town of

As the rain poured down on the pack, Merlier proved the fastest finisher on Friday afternoon. Packing his own punch for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Molano took third place across the line and hopes to stand on the top step of the podium between now and the race finish.

At the Volta a Portugal do Futuro, it was another fantastic day for UAE Team Emirates Gen Z, with Matvei Boldyrev taking his second stage victory in as many days. Having won stage 1 on Thursday, the Russian took the race lead into Friday’s race and put on a display in the yellow jersey.

The 18-year-old went on the attack late in the stage, and eventually came towards the finish line alongside Jesse Maris (Technosylva Rower Bembibre). At this point, it was all down to an uphill sprint, and Boldyrev had the legs to double up in Portugal.

Bursting forward ahead of his competitor, the UAE Team Emirates youngster roared to victory on stage 2, and in doing so, extended his lead in the general classification. The 18-year-old now holds an advantage of over a minute from his teammate, Jaime Torres. Their nearest rival on GC is Maris, who sits a little under two minutes down.