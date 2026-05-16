Global Council for Tolerance and Peace: Iranian attacks on Gulf states violate sovereignty, neighbourly principles

TOKYO, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, is participating in an international conference being held in the Japanese capital Tokyo from 14th to 16th May, with the attendance of a distinguished group of leaders, decision-makers and international experts to discuss the most pressing challenges facing the international order amid escalating crises and rapid geopolitical transformations.

The conference opened with a recorded video message from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who welcomed the guests and participants, stressing the importance of international dialogue and joint cooperation in addressing current global challenges.

During the session dedicated to the Middle East, Al Jarwan affirmed that the region is passing through an extremely sensitive phase due to the overlap between political crises and security tensions, stressing that the blatant Iranian attacks on Gulf states represent a clear violation of the principles of sovereignty and good neighbourliness, and require a unified international position based on deterrence and respect for international law to preserve the security and stability of countries and the region.

He stressed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz as a vital artery for the global economy and energy security, explaining that any threat to international waterways directly affects the stability of global markets and international supply chains, making the protection of maritime navigation a shared international responsibility.

The conference sessions also discussed the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies and the challenges associated with their unregulated use, amid growing international calls to establish controls and regulatory frameworks to ensure the responsible and safe use of artificial intelligence in a manner that serves humanity and preserves international security and stability.

Al Jarwan noted that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, which includes 120 parliamentarians from around the world, believe in the importance of strengthening direct bilateral relations between countries as one of the most effective means of containing crises, building trust and achieving practical and sustainable results.

He called for intensifying channels of dialogue and direct cooperation among states to achieve international security and stability.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Al Jarwan affirmed that the absence of a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue remains among the main causes of tension and instability in the region, stressing the urgent necessity of protecting human lives before focusing on reconstruction, and affirming the Palestinian people’s right to a dignified life in accordance with international law resolutions.

On the situation in Lebanon, he explained that Lebanon, with all its components, is peace-loving and deserves stability, expressing hope for the country’s return to its rightful position through prioritising governmental and diplomatic action to remove the country from the circle of conflicts and reduce external interference.

He also urged the international community and Lebanon’s friends to provide further support for Lebanon’s stability and the security of its borders.

Al Jarwan affirmed that sustainable peace cannot be achieved through slogans, but through practical policies based on respect for state sovereignty, enhanced dialogue and trust-building among peoples, renewing the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace’s commitment to continuing its efforts to spread a culture of tolerance and build bridges of understanding among nations and peoples.