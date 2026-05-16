ALECGS highlights Arabic language innovation at TASOL

SHARJAH, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arabic Language Education Centre for the Gulf States (ALECGS) in Sharjah concluded its participation in the International Conference on Teaching Arabic to Speakers of Other Languages (TASOL), organised remotely under the theme “Innovation, Communication, and Dissemination”.

The conference brought together experts, academics and specialists in Arabic language education from universities, research centres and educational institutions worldwide to discuss the future of teaching Arabic to non-native speakers and explore innovation in curricula and teaching methods amid rapid technological developments.

The conference opened with a session chaired by Dr Yasser bin Abdulaziz Al Sulami, Assistant Professor of Linguistics at the College of Languages and its Sciences, followed by presentations highlighting the importance of advancing Arabic language education and strengthening its global presence.

During the opening session, Dr Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of ALECGS in Sharjah, delivered a speech titled The Role of Educational Institutions in Developing Arabic Language Education for Non-Native Speakers and Enhancing its Global Presence.

Al Hammadi stressed that teaching Arabic to non-native speakers has become a strategic necessity in light of growing global communication and competition among languages and cultures.

He said the conference reflects efforts to combine the richness of the Arabic language with modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and digital transformation, to develop curricula, improve teacher competencies and create advanced interactive learning environments.

ALECGS also presented a specialised research paper during the first scientific session of the conference under the theme Educational Innovation and Building Modern Curricula in Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers.

Dr Al Hammadi’s paper, titled The Reference Framework for Teaching Arabic to Speakers of Other Languages – Authorship, Teaching, Training (Enjoyment), explored modern reference frameworks for Arabic language education and mechanisms for building linguistic content according to scientific standards that take into account learners’ cultural and linguistic diversity.

The session included contributions from experts specialising in curriculum development, educational storytelling, international language teaching frameworks and modern educational models.

Al Hammadi noted that the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) has placed strong emphasis on Arabic language education for non-native speakers through strategic programmes focused on educational policies, curricula, standards, assessments and teacher development.

He added that ALECGS continues to develop Arabic language teaching strategies and content in line with international best practices to support educational institutions, curriculum developers, teachers and supervisors working in this field.

Al Hammadi said improving Arabic language education is directly linked to enhancing learners’ reading, writing and speaking skills, stressing that investing in Arabic language education for non-native speakers supports the development of a stronger cultural and intellectual future.

The conference addressed several themes, including educational innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence in language teaching, teacher preparation, global educational experiences and policies related to teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

The event featured research papers, academic presentations, training workshops and educational experiences reflecting growing international interest in Arabic language education.

At the conclusion of its participation, ALECGS praised the conference’s scientific and organisational efforts and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives and programmes that strengthen Arabic language education and enhance its global presence as a language of knowledge, culture and civilisation.