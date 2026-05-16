Iraqi Prime Minister pledges to strengthen Arab, regional, international relations

BAGHDAD, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi affirmed that the new Iraqi government will work to consolidate security and stability, protect Iraq’s sovereignty, and strengthen Arab, regional and international relations on the basis of mutual respect and shared interests, in a manner that preserves Iraq’s standing and role in the region.

In remarks following the official handover of office today from former Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani, Al Zaidi said the coming phase would mark a period of genuine national partnership that transcends differences.

He pledged to work sincerely in confronting challenges and launching a comprehensive economic and financial reform programme aimed at building a strong, diversified and sustainable national economy that does not rely on a single resource.

He added that the government would work firmly to protect public funds and combat administrative and financial corruption in all its forms, stressing that it would be a government of institutions, law and justice that remains open to all.

Al Zaidi and his government took the constitutional oath on Thursday after securing parliament’s vote of confidence by an absolute majority.