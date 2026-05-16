UAE President receives phone call from Russian President

ABU DHABI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint efforts aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the call, President Putin thanked His Highness for the UAE’s continued and successful mediation efforts regarding prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, underscoring the importance of these efforts and their humanitarian impact.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on freedom of international navigation, energy security, and the global economy.