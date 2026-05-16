Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosts Emirati Writer’s Day celebrations

DUBAI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will celebrate Emirati Writer’s Day on 22nd May through a cultural programme bringing together authors, writers, creatives and national cultural institutions.

The programme includes panel discussions, workshops and interactive exhibitions aimed at supporting Emirati literature and highlighting national cultural achievements.

The celebration will open with a session titled Emirati Voices in the Global Cultural Landscape: From Sheikh Zayed Book Award, featuring speakers from the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. The session will discuss the presence of Emirati writers in the contemporary media and cultural scene, as well as the role of media platforms in promoting local creativity.

Another session, Nurturing the Writer: Qalam Creative Writing Programme as a Model, will highlight the role of local institutions in empowering Emirati writers and showcase the experiences of participants in the Qalam Creative Writing Programme launched by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

In collaboration with the Emirates Writers Union, the library will host a ceremony honouring winners of the Ghanem Ghobash Short Story Award, recognising emerging literary talents in the UAE.

In partnership with Dubai National Theatre, the programme will also feature a panel discussion titled Playwriting Between Idea and Performance, exploring theatrical writing and its relationship to stage performance and artistic expression.

Sandooq Al Watan will participate with a session titled Voices from the Emirati Cultural Scene, highlighting inspiring cultural experiences that have shaped the local creative landscape.

The library will also organise a brainstorming session titled The Future of Emirati Literature, bringing together writers, intellectuals and cultural enthusiasts to discuss transformations shaping the local literary scene and the future of Emirati writing amid digital advancement and changing interests among younger generations.

The programme further includes workshops such as The Young Writers workshop by Emirati author Reem Al Gurg, an Arabic calligraphy workshop in collaboration with calligrapher Ali Al Hammadi, and The Art of Gilding workshop presented by Sharjah Museums Authority.

Accompanying cultural exhibitions will include an Arabic Calligraphy exhibition and Huroof Arabiya magazine exhibition organised by the Dubai Cultural and Scientific Association, in addition to displays of Kitab magazine published by Sharjah Book Authority.

The celebration reflects Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s commitment to supporting Emirati literature, strengthening the presence of Emirati writers locally and regionally, and promoting reading and creativity as essential elements of national cultural identity.