Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Maldives Foreign Minister by phone, discusses bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Iruthisham Adam to congratulate her on her appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives.

During the call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to enhance cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his wishes for success to Iruthisham Adam in her duties and affirmed his aspiration to work with her to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in support of their development plans and to bring further prosperity and wellbeing to their peoples.

The call also addressed overall regional developments and the repercussions of the criminal Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

Iruthisham Adam expressed her country’s solidarity with the UAE and condemnation of the criminal Iranian terrorist attacks. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked her for her country’s supportive stance towards the UAE and affirmed the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iruthisham Adam discussed the importance of intensifying international efforts to achieve security, stability and sustainable peace in the region.