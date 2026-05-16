UAE consolidates global leadership in space sector

ABU DHABI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates continues to advance steadily in the global space race, driven by its national ambitions and supported by a series of scientific achievements that reinforce its position among the world’s leading nations in space exploration and the utilisation of space resources.

Between the stars, Mars and the asteroid belt, the UAE is shaping its space future in line with a national vision extending to 2031, through advanced scientific projects implemented by highly trained national talents.

Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, affirmed that during the first quarter of this year, the UAE achieved qualitative milestones that strengthened its global standing in the space sector and reflected its growing international presence in innovation, technology and the knowledge economy.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he highlighted several key achievements, including the launch of the National Space Strategy 2031, the extension of the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe” until 2028 following its scientific and operational success, and the UAE’s leadership in launching the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Expert Group under the framework of the United Nations to support global space sustainability and security.

He explained that the National Space Strategy 2031 is built on three main pillars: establishing a resilient and investment-attractive space ecosystem, strengthening global leadership in space partnerships and market access, and developing world-class infrastructure and space facilities to enhance sector readiness, support national competencies and advance space technologies.

Al Qubaisi said the strategy aims to double space economy revenues by 2031, increase the sector’s economic added value by 60 percent, position the UAE among the world’s top 10 space economies, double the number of companies operating in the sector, increase national space exports to global markets, and strengthen investments in space assets and infrastructure.

He added that the agency’s projects and programmes over the past period have reinforced the UAE’s position as a trusted partner in the global space sector through the development of high-impact scientific and economic projects.

Among the most prominent are the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, which established the UAE as the fifth country in the world to reach Mars orbit, the Emirates Mission to Explore the Asteroid Belt, and the Space Data Centre project, which provides an integrated platform for developing innovative solutions based on space data.

He noted that the UAE is also continuing to develop several strategic initiatives, including the “Sirb Programme” for developing radar satellites, which will provide high-resolution imaging data around the clock and under all conditions, supporting various vital sectors and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

Regarding the development of national talent, the Director-General of the UAE Space Agency said the agency continues investing in the preparation and qualification of Emirati cadres in space science and technology through specialised programmes, including the National Space Academy, which provides practical training and advanced knowledge in research and development, mission operations and advanced technologies.

He affirmed that national talents are directly participating in major strategic projects, foremost among them the Emirates Mission to Explore the Asteroid Belt, from engineering design to operational testing, in addition to contributing to the analysis of Hope Probe data and the development of space systems in cooperation with local and international partners, enhancing knowledge transfer and building advanced operational expertise.

Al Qubaisi said the agency is continuing the implementation of its long-term strategic projects, foremost among them completing the Emirates Mission to Explore the Asteroid Belt through its various manufacturing, testing and launch preparation stages, developing the radar satellite system under the “Sirb Programme”, and expanding the national space data ecosystem through solutions based on artificial intelligence and big data analytics.

He also pointed to efforts to launch the National Space Industries Programme, which aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the UAE’s space sector and support national and international companies operating within it through stimulating economic and investment policies, financial and operational incentives, facilitating access to local and international markets, and enabling companies to benefit from advanced space facilities.

The Director-General of the UAE Space Agency affirmed that these projects and initiatives are based on a strong investment base exceeding AED44 billion and are expected to contribute to increasing the economic added value of the space sector by 60 percent and doubling space economy revenues by 2031, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub in space science, exploration and industry.