City win FA Cup for eighth time with victory over Chelsea

LONDON, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City have won the FA Cup for the eighth time after a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Wembley.

Antoine Semenyo’s brilliant backheel finish in the second half was the difference between the two sides in the Wembley showpiece.

This marks the club's 20th major honour in Pep Guardiola’s glittering decade in charge to this point.

After League Cup success earlier in the campaign, this is only the sixth time in English football history that a team has won both domestic cup competitions.