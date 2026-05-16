UAE Rugby Federation selects 12 Shaheen players for inaugural Asian Clubs Championship in July

DUBAI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Rugby Federation has approved the participation programme of its Shaheen team in the inaugural Asian Clubs Championship, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka on July 4 and 5.

In a statement, the federation confirmed the selection of 12 players to represent the team in the tournament following an evaluation phase during the current training camp, which includes 30 players at The Sevens grounds under the supervision of coach Khaldoun Al Maleh and his assistant Youssef Shaker.

The federation praised the players’ performance in the recent friendly match against UUDS, which featured several Fiji national team players.

Mohammed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the federation, said the team has reached an advanced stage of readiness for the Asian championship, noting the federation’s commitment to providing the best preparation programmes and international exposure opportunities for the players, including participation in the Monaco International Tournament in France, where the team won the silver medal.

He added that the team receives significant support and attention from the federation headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, as it serves as an important feeder for the senior national team and includes a distinguished group of young players.

He also noted that participation in the Asian championship represents an important stage in the national team players’ preparation programme for the upcoming Asia Rugby Sevens Championship.