UAE President receives Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence

ABU DHABI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received The Hon Richard Marles MP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence of Australia.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Australian Deputy Prime Minister discussed cooperation between the two countries, as well as opportunities to further strengthen ties, particularly in defence-related fields.

The meeting also addressed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, in addition to global maritime security.