UAE President offers condolences on passing of Amna Ahmed Al Dhaheri

ABU DHABI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered condolences on the passing of Amna Ahmed Mohammed bin Arar Al Dhaheri during a visit to the family’s residence in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased and prayed for her soul to rest in peace, and for her loved ones to be granted solace and comfort.

Accompanying His Highness during the visit were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of officials.