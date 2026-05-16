UAE leads second day of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship as Brazil finishes second

ABU DHABI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship continued at Mubadala Arena with competitions for kids, youth, and juveniles, drawing a record 1,400 athletes from around the world. The UAE topped the second day standings ahead of Brazil and Russia, while Al Jazira Club led the academies rankings followed by ADMA Academy and Al Ain Club.

The event was attended by senior sports officials and UFC star Khamzat Chimaev, who praised Abu Dhabi’s role in developing jiu-jitsu globally and highlighted the sport’s importance in mixed martial arts.

Officials said the strong participation reflects the success of efforts to expand the sport and nurture young talent, while the championship also featured a vibrant family atmosphere with strong crowd support.

The event concludes tomorrow with the professional division competitions and the crowning of the season’s top-ranked athletes.