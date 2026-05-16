Latifa bint Mohammed launches new camel-themed publication blending photography, poetry

DUBAI, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today launched a camel-themed publication blending photography, combining fine photography and poetry, during a ceremony at Dubai Mall attended by a number of cultural, artistic and literary figures.

Produced in collaboration with luxury publishing house Assouline, the book presents a visual and literary tribute to the camel as a symbol of Emirati heritage and identity. It features professional photographs captured by H.H. Sheikha Latifa alongside poetic and reflective texts exploring the relationship between people, camels and the desert environment.

The publication documents the historical and cultural significance of camels in the UAE, highlighting their role in desert life, local traditions and collective memory, while also offering a contemporary artistic perspective on the subject.

Proceeds from book sales will support charitable initiatives, reflecting Sheikha Latifa’s commitment to humanitarian and community causes.

The launch attracted strong interest from attendees, who praised the book’s artistic approach and its contribution to preserving and promoting Emirati cultural heritage through a modern creative lens.