Arab Parliament Speaker commends UAE's mediation in new Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

CAIRO, 16th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, has lauded the UAE’s pivotal role in mediating the latest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Al Yamahi emphasised that the success underscores the UAE's prestigious diplomatic stature, reflecting its leadership's dedication to fostering global peace.

He remarked that the country's sustained achievements in humanitarian diplomacy showcase the immense trust it commands internationally, establishing a model for resolving global conflicts through dialogue.