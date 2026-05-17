OpenAI launches mobile version of ‘Codex’ coding tool

SAN FRANCISCO, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI has announced plans to launch a mobile version of its coding tool Codex, nearly a year after integrating it into the ChatGPT conversational application, allowing users to monitor and manage workflow developments remotely.

The new feature enables users to preview Codex environments instantly on any device running the application.

The company said the update remains in preview mode and is available to all ChatGPT user tiers on iOS and Android devices.

OpenAI said in a statement that the feature goes beyond simply controlling a single remote task or sending new tasks to a computer, as users can manage entire workflows via mobile phones, review outputs, approve commands, switch models, or start new tasks.

The mobile app also enables users to follow progress through screenshots, terminal outputs, code differences, test results and approval requests, while files, credentials, permissions and local tools remain on the connected device handling the work.