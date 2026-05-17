GCC achieves 100% vaccine coverage, surpassing global average: GCC Statistical Centre

MUSCAT, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Data issued by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf revealed that the Council countries achieved a remarkable milestone in the field of immunisation, as the coverage rate for essential vaccines reached 100 percent during 2024, compared to approximately 84 percent globally. This reflects the efficiency of national immunisation programmes and the strength of public health systems in the GCC countries.

The data provided in the weekly bulletin issued on the occasion of World Health Day 2026 indicates that the GCC countries continue to bolster their leading role in supporting global health through investment in medical research and development, and by expanding access to affordable medicines and vaccines. This confirms that continuous investment in health infrastructure and the strengthening of international cooperation represent the cornerstone of Gulf health policies to achieve universal health coverage and ensure a sustainable healthy future for all.

In the context of supporting international health efforts, the volume of the GCC countries' contribution to financing the health sector and medical research within Official Development Assistance (ODA) reached approximately US$842.7 million during 2023. This represents about 4.6 percent of the total international development assistance, providing a clear indicator of these countries' commitment to enhancing global health and transferring medical knowledge.

The bulletin emphasises that these efforts come within the framework of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the third goal concerned with ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages, with a focus on supporting scientific research as a primary pillar for improving the quality of health services.

Furthermore, the Council countries highlight their role as active partners in supporting developing nations by contributing to the development of health systems and enhancing their capacities to face health challenges, in addition to ensuring that essential medicines and vaccines reach various population groups.