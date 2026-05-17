Ras Al Khaimah students achieve top rankings in Challenge ME Maths across 11 countries

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Academy Al Hamra proudly celebrated the outstanding achievements of its students during the Challenge ME Maths Awards Ceremony 2026, recognising their exceptional performance in one of the region’s most competitive mathematics programmes.

The Challenge ME competition brought together students from more than 130 schools across 11 countries, providing a platform for young mathematicians to showcase their skills, confidence, and problem-solving abilities on an international stage.

Among the school’s remarkable achievements, Aisha Alabdouli secured 1st Place in Grade 2 (Band 5), while Jasem Alabdouli achieved 2nd Place in Grade 5 (Band 4), proudly representing RAK Academy Al Hamra among the region’s top-performing students.

The school also celebrated students who ranked within the Top 100 across the UAE and the Middle East, reflecting the strong academic culture and commitment to excellence embedded throughout the school community.

Graham Beale, Executive Principal of RAK Academy, commented, “We are incredibly proud of our students for their outstanding accomplishments in the Challenge ME competition. Their dedication, resilience, and passion for learning truly reflect the culture of academic excellence we continue to nurture across RAK Academy Al Hamra.”