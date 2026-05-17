UAE participates in World Digital Education Conference 2026 in China

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, headed the UAE delegation to the World Digital Education Conference 2026. The event took place recently in Hangzhou, China, under the theme ‘AI + Education: Transformation, Development, Governance’.

The delegation examined the ways China uses AI to advance higher education, enhance learning outcomes and provide economic sectors with a robust pipeline of skilled talent. Members included representatives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, along with nine representatives from five higher education institutions: United Arab Emirates University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, Khalifa University and Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.

Key conference sessions highlighted global trends in digital education, AI and the development of the higher education and scientific research ecosystem, alongside international best practices in applying smart technologies to improve education quality.

On the sidelines of the event, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar and the accompanying delegation met with the leaders of Tsinghua University and Shanghai Jiao Tong University to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation between UAE and Chinese universities. Areas of interest included organising academic exchange programmes, sharing knowledge and experience, developing future-proof education systems as well as fostering research and innovation.

The discussions also focused on collaboration in AI, medicine, engineering, energy and advanced technologies in line with the strategic priorities of the two countries.

This participation was part of the UAE’s efforts to strengthen its global presence in higher education and scientific research, expand international academic partnerships and drive the development of an advanced education and research ecosystem that supports the country’s digital transformation.