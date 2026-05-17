International Charity Organisation launches 50 projects in Senegal during first ten days of Dhul Hijjah

AJMAN, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the International Charity Organisation, headed by Secretary-General Dr. Khaled Al Khaja, today began a visit to Senegal to oversee the launch and implementation of 50 charitable projects during the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah as part of the organisation’s Eid Al Adha Campaign 2026.

The projects include distributing food parcels to underprivileged families, providing sacrificial meat donations, inaugurating water wells, laying foundation stones for mosques, and supporting productive family initiatives, reflecting the UAE’s values of generosity and solidarity.

Dr. Al Khaja said the UAE has established itself as a leading global model in humanitarian and charitable work under the guidance of its wise leadership, stressing that the organisation continues to carry out its humanitarian mission through a people-centred vision.

He noted that the projects to be implemented in Senegal cover various community and development initiatives that contribute to enhancing social stability, stressing that the organisation works closely with official authorities and local institutions to achieve lasting positive impact.