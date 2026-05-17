Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses launch of 'Tenacity' by Augie Fabela on UAE’s resilience, unity in face of challenges

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed at his majlis in Abu Dhabi the launch of Tenacity: The UAE’s Finest Hour by internationally renowned businessman and bestselling author Augie K. Fabela II, published by Motivate Media Group.

The book explores the experience of the UAE during one of the region’s most sensitive periods, highlighting the resilience, national unity, societal cohesion, and exceptional ability demonstrated by the country in confronting challenges with confidence and steadfastness.

The book chronicles the first thirty-one days of the unprecedented Iranian attacks of 2026 through a firsthand human perspective offered by Fabela, who chose to remain in Dubai throughout the crisis. Drawing on decades of experience in global frontier markets and conflict zones, from post-Soviet Russia to wartime Ukraine, Fabela recounts the events from the heart of the experience.

Through this close and personal lens, the book reflects on the values that defined the UAE during that period, including resilience, unity, foresight, solidarity, and a steadfast commitment to progress, alongside the ability of the nation’s institutions to continue performing efficiently despite exceptional circumstances.

The book also highlights how the UAE maintained stability and efficiency across its vital sectors, with public life, economic activity, and community engagement continuing with confidence and purpose throughout the crisis. This reflected the country’s preparedness, institutional strength, and society’s confidence in its leadership, as well as the solidarity, unity, and national responsibility demonstrated by the UAE community during that period.

In the foreword to the book, Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to establish a global model of wisdom, preparedness, and the ability to confront challenges.

He noted that His Highness embodies the qualities of a visionary leader with a deep belief in the capabilities of the Emirati people and a firm commitment to ensuring that the nation’s citizens remain at the forefront of efforts to achieve the country’s goals and future ambitions.

He added that His Highness the President continues to foster a national environment defined by pride, opportunity, and shared purpose, strengthening confidence in the future among citizens and residents alike. He stressed that His Highness’s wise vision has positioned the UAE as a global model for tolerance, coexistence, openness, and progress, while reinforcing its standing as a nation committed to peace, humanitarian cooperation, and constructive engagement with the world.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak further noted that Augie Fabela writes not as a distant commentator, but as an eyewitness who chose to stand in solidarity with the UAE during an exceptional period. This, he said, gave the book a deeply human and authentic dimension that reflects the UAE’s resilience, vision, and ability to overcome challenges with confidence and determination, while also highlighting the strong relationship between leadership and society and the spirit of solidarity and national responsibility that defined that period.

He also emphasised that the title Tenacity perfectly captures the spirit of the UAE, noting that steadfastness is not merely about endurance, but about confronting challenges with confidence, preserving unity and dignity, and continuing to move forward with clarity of vision and strength of purpose.

He added that the lessons presented in the book extend beyond the UAE, offering an inspiring message to the world on leadership, resilience, and crisis management.

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief at Motivate Media Group, said that the book represents an important documentation of an exceptional moment in the history of the UAE, offering a rare perspective that combines the insight of a global business leader with the observations of someone who chose to remain in the UAE throughout the crisis. He added that the work powerfully reflects the courage, solidarity, and enduring spirit of the nation.

Augie K. Fabela II is a graduate of Stanford University and the Founder and Chairman of VEON, a global digital operator serving 205 million customers across frontier markets. At the age of thirty, he became the youngest Chairman of a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, a record that still stands today. Tenacity is available through leading bookstores across the UAE and online retailers, including Booksarabia.com and Amazon.ae.