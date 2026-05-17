UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Jhonatan Narváez claims Giro d’Italia stage victory

ROME, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG continued its impressive run at the Giro d’Italia after Ecuadorian rider Jhonatan Narváez claimed victory in stage eight, securing the team’s third win within a week in the prestigious Italian race.

Narváez secured the victory following a long-range attack alongside teammate Mikkel Bjerg with 76 kilometres remaining. The pair formed the leading breakaway group together with Norwegian rider Andreas Leknessund of Uno-X Mobility.

With 9.8 kilometres remaining, Narváez launched his decisive attack after strong teamwork from Bjerg, breaking clear to cross the finish line in Fermo 32 seconds ahead of Leknessund and claim his second victory of this year’s Giro d’Italia.

Narváez praised Bjerg after the stage, describing him as “the man of the day” for his selfless role in supporting the victory.

In the overall standings, Portuguese rider Afonso Eulálio of Bahrain-Victorious retained the pink jersey, leading Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard by 3 minutes and 15 seconds.

In the Tour de Hongrie, French rider Benoît Cosnefroy of UAE Team Emirates-XRG maintained second place overall after finishing fifth in the fourth and penultimate stage.

The stage route was shortened and the final lap cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, allowing the breakaway group a greater opportunity to compete for victory. Swedish rider Jakob Söderqvist of Lidl-Trek won the stage and moved into the overall lead, 40 seconds ahead of Cosnefroy before the final stage.