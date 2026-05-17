Abu Dhabi competent authorities respond to fire incident caused by drone strike outside Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The competent authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike. No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological safety levels.

All precautionary measures have been taken, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) confirmed that the fire did not affect the safety of the power plant or the readiness of its essential systems, and that all units are operating as normal.

The competent authorities urged the public to obtain information from official sources only and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.