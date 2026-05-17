RTA completes 80% of Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project

DUBAI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 80% of Al Khaleej Street Tunnel Project, which extends 1,650 metres from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Al Wuheida Street.

It features three lanes in each direction and has a capacity of up to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The project is being implemented in line with the directives of leadership, to complete the phases of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, keep pace with ongoing development along the corridor, and meet the needs of population growth.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “The construction of Al Khaleej Street Tunnel forms part of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, one of the largest projects currently being undertaken by RTA. The corridor extends 13 km along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street, and includes the development of 15 intersections. It serves several key residential communities and development projects, most notably Dubai Islands, Waterfront Market, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid. The project is estimated to serve one million people and reduce journey time from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030.”

Al Tayer added, “The project includes the construction of a 1,650-metre tunnel with three lanes in each direction, providing free-flow traffic movement between Infinity Bridge and Deira, and vice-versa. It also includes converting roundabouts on Cairo Street and Al Wuheida Street into signalised intersections, carrying out improvements on Cairo Street, and connecting the ramp from Dubai Islands to the new tunnel on Al Khaleej Street towards Al Mamzar. The project serves Abu Hail, Al Wuheida and Al Mamzar, in addition to development projects including Dubai Islands, Waterfront Market and Al Hamriya Port.”

To accelerate progress and complete the project in line with the approved schedule in the fourth quarter of this year, 14 teams are currently working around the clock on excavation support works. These include the construction of retaining walls using secant piles for deep excavations, as well as sheet piles for medium-depth excavations.

Four additional teams are continuing tunnel excavation works around the clock, achieving a daily output of 5,000 to 6,000 cubic metres, which is set to rise to 8,500 cubic metres per day in the next phase.

The project contractor has completed the first phase of structural works for the tunnel structure over a length of 890 metres, representing 65% of the total works. Work is continuing on the second phase, which extends 760 metres. Tunnel wall cladding has also begun, in parallel with road paving and widening works, the installation of lighting and traffic signal systems, rainwater drainage and irrigation networks, and utility diversion and protection works within the project area.

The project has achieved a major milestone, completing nearly 8 million work hours since its launch while maintaining the highest occupational safety standards, with no lost-time injuries recorded. This reflects the accelerated pace of delivery and the efficiency of operations management in line with the approved schedule, supported by 1,591 engineers, technicians and workers and 221 machinery and equipment deployed across work sites.

As part of the Dubai Tunnels initiative, Al Khaleej Street Tunnel will be transformed into a cohesive artwork that enhances Dubai’s aesthetic and urban landscape and reinforces the presence of art across the emirate’s vital facilities and infrastructure, reflecting the city’s modern character and visual identity.

Created by Emirati artist Maryam Hathboor, the design draws on a style inspired by banknote illustrations, portraying Dubai’s skyline through fine lines and rich detail. It reflects the commercial value of the area surrounding the tunnel and Dubai’s architectural identity, while also highlighting the emirate’s economic and development standing. The artwork will extend across the tunnel mural, showcasing prominent new additions to Dubai’s skyline, including the Infinity Bridge. Its details will gradually unfold as users move through the tunnel, offering a dynamic and interactive visual experience that expresses Dubai’s progress and innovation, while reflecting the city’s ability to integrate art into urban spaces in a creative way.

The tunnel mural will be created in mosaic, a technique selected for its efficient installation, durability and longevity, helping preserve the quality and sustainability of the artwork over the long term.

RTA completed Al Shindagha Corridor works in Bur Dubai in 2025 and is currently undertaking a project to provide direct entry and exit points for Dubai Islands from the Bur Dubai side. The project includes the construction of a bridge across Dubai Creek in the area between Infinity Bridge and the Port Rashid development project area.

The bridge extends approximately 1,425 metres, with four lanes in each direction and a total capacity of around 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The bridge rises 18.5 metres above the water level of Dubai Creek and features a 75-metre-wide navigational channel, allowing various types of vessels to pass through the Creek. The project also includes a dedicated pedestrian and cycling track connecting both ends of the bridge, equipped with two lifts to facilitate the movement of its users. It also covers the construction of at-grade roads extending approximately 2,000 metres to provide connectivity with the existing road network on both Dubai Islands and Bur Dubai sides.