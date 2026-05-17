‘Where Life Pulses’ wraps up second stop in Zakher, Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has held the second activation of ''Where Life Pulses initiative in Zakher District'', Al Ain Region.

The event welcomed more than 6,000 visitors and highlighted community spirit. By putting children and youth at the forefront of its community programming, it underscored the pivotal role communities assume in turning residential areas into hubs of positive engagement.

The event was attended by Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development, Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Dr Mona Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, along with a number of officials from various entities and partners.

With a resounding turnout from residents across Zakher and neighbouring areas, Zakher Park was reimagined as a dynamic launchpad for aspiring young entrepreneurs who took the lead in managing their stalls and projects, bolstered by the heartfelt support of their families, beautifully illustrating the spirit of togetherness.

The visitor experience was further enriched by a curated blend of interactive challenges, live performances, and a variety of food and beverage offerings, complemented by creative workshops designed to inspire creativity and innovation.

A key highlight of the Zakher stop was a vibrant hive hosting over 12 creative workshops throughout the event, which engaged visitors in a diverse daily roster, spanning coffee painting, canvas art, bracelet making, clay modeling, origami, and tote bag painting. This landscape was further enriched by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, which added a layer of cultural depth to the program. Featuring Arabic calligraphy, decoupage, and nature-inspired handicrafts, the programme was anchored by the ‘Proud of the UAE’ initiative, which focused on fostering the community’s connection to its national identity, heritage, and authentic Emirati values.

Adding to the event’s charm, daily bubble shows captivated the audience at ‘Where Life Pulses’ stage, with face painting and balloon art creating a joyful backdrop for visitors. The initiative’s focus on community engagement through interactive games, such as Jenga, hopscotch, and labyrinth challenges ignited a spirit of friendly competition and family bonding. This blend of entertainment and play generated an uplifting atmosphere, transforming the area into a vibrant celebration of shared family moments throughout the three-day event.

Fatema Abdulrahman Al Hosani, Director of the Social Cohesion at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, stated, “The enthusiasm and engagement observed in Zakher is a clear testament to how this initiative resonates with the community’s aspirations and reflects the desire of local communities for active participation. We are seeing a noticeable increase in family cohesion and a greater turnout of youth presenting their experiences and projects with confidence at every stop. This truly embodies our vision: turning districts into sustainable, interactive environments that empower their residents to see themselves as the true foundation of a vibrant and cohesive community.”

Al Hosani, added that engagement in Zakher demonstrated that communities naturally champion initiatives that speak to their heritage.