UAE Government consolidates position among world’s top 10 most efficient, effective governments in Chandler Good Government Index

DUBAI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- In a renewed affirmation of the success of its development model built on proactiveness, flexibility and future readiness, the UAE Government has further strengthened its standing among the world’s most efficient and effective governments by securing its position among the top 10 globally in the 2026 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI).

The achievement reflects the vision of the UAE’s leadership in building a future-focused government grounded in innovation, institutional efficiency and adaptability to global transformations, further reinforcing the country’s position as a global model for modern governance.

The UAE’s advanced performance underscores the success of its governmental approach in transforming national ambitions into tangible global achievements through the development of an integrated government ecosystem that combines policy efficiency, economic attractiveness, quality of life and investment in people. The approach aligns with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision and strengthens the country’s global standing as a trusted partner and a global hub for shaping the future.

The UAE’s progress in the Chandler Good Government Index, regarded as one of the world’s most comprehensive benchmarks for assessing government effectiveness across 133 countries, highlights the success of the nation’s governance model, which is based on proactiveness, speed in delivery, governmental agility, readiness to address changes, and the ability to create opportunities while continuing to achieve leading competitive results globally.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said, “Guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE has succeeded in redefining the concept of government work globally through a model based on speed of achievement, efficiency of performance, and constant readiness and flexibility in decision-making and development.”

He added that the UAE leadership “did not settle for building a traditional government that manages the present, but rather built a government that shapes the future, develops opportunities, anticipates changes, and transforms global challenges into new pathways for growth and development.”

Al Gergawi further said, “International indixes reflect the position the UAE has attained as one of the world’s most efficient, agile and effective governments. This achievement embodies the vision of an exceptional leadership that believed true investment begins with people, and that shaping the future requires different thinking, proactive action, and a culture that knows no impossible. What has been achieved is the result of national teams that have made excellence a daily approach, innovation a way of work, and UAE leadership a global model to emulate in building the governments of the future.”

The UAE achieved advanced results reflecting the success of its governmental model, ranking first regionally and across the Arab world in good governance. It also topped several global indicators, ranking first worldwide in government innovation, strategic priority-setting capability, flexibility in implementing plans and strategies, and budget surplus indicators, reflecting the efficiency of the UAE’s governance model in anticipating the future and translating visions into tangible developmental outcomes.

The country also ranked second globally in government services satisfaction, adaptability and employment indicators, demonstrating the success of its policies in enhancing quality of life, improving government service efficiency, empowering national talent and attracting global competencies.

The UAE ranked third globally in long-term vision and institutional coordination and coherence indicators, reflecting the success of its government model based on institutional integration and long-term strategic planning, as well as its ability to develop flexible policies that keep pace with global changes and contribute to accelerating government achievement.