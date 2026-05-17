UAE reinforces global leadership in Arabian horse show by increasing Class 'A' Championships

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO) has approved the promotion of the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship to Class “A”, in a new step reflecting the UAE’s leading global position in supporting and promoting purebred Arabian horses, while reinforcing its influential presence across international equestrian platforms and specialised organisations.

The decision was announced during the 43rd General Assembly meeting of ECAHO, hosted in Cairo under the chairmanship of Jaroslav Lacina, and attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Vice President of ECAHO, alongside members of the executive office.

The meeting discussed a number of files and topics related to the development and regulation of Arabian horse championships at the international level.

The prestigious classification highlights the growing international confidence placed in the UAE’s expertise and professional organisational capabilities in hosting major equestrian championships and events. It also reflects the nations continued commitment to providing the highest standards of services to Arabian horse owners and breeders, contributing to the promotion of Arabian horses and the preservation of their cultural heritage worldwide.

With this classification, the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship joins the list of UAE championships ranked Class “A”, which also includes the Sharjah International Arabian Horse Festival and the Al Shira’aa International Arabian Horse Championship, reaffirming the advanced position the UAE has attained in organising Arabian horse championships worldwide.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi said the General Assembly meeting addressed several important topics aimed at developing the Arabian horse championship system and enhancing its organisational and technical standards.

He praised the Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship’s attainment of the prestigious classification, noting that it reflects the significant efforts made over recent years to elevate the event and organise it in line with the highest international standards.

He added that the achievement also demonstrates the confidence of international organisations in the UAE’s capabilities and competence in organising major sporting events in general, and equestrian events in particular, supported by advanced infrastructure and professional expertise that have consolidated the country’s position as one of the world’s leading destinations for Arabian horse activities.

Al Harbi noted that the UAE’s participation in ECAHO meetings comes within the framework of strengthening the country’s presence at specialised international forums and actively contributing to supporting decisions and trends related to Arabian horse events and activities, in a manner that serves the development of the sport and preserves its authentic heritage.

ECAHO is the organisation responsible for regulating Arabian horse championships, setting the rules and requirements governing competitions, determining show organisers and participating horse categories, ensuring horse safety, and supervising veterinary care and welfare standards.