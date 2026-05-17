Egypt condemns drone attack near UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

CAIRO, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Republic of Egypt strongly condemned the drone attack that targeted the vicinity of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the sisterly United Arab Emirates, which resulted in a fire affecting an electrical generator located outside the facility’s inner perimeter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement carried by the Egyptian Gazette, said that this act represents a serious escalation and a clear violation of the sovereignty of the UAE, as well as a breach of the principles and rules of international law.

The Ministry reaffirmed its full solidarity with the UAE and reiterated its steadfast position that the security and stability of the UAE and all Gulf States remain an integral part of Egypt’s national security.