UAE tops second day of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Brazil finishes second

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The competitions of the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship, being held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, continued today with the kids, youth, and juveniles divisions, amid record participation of 1,400 male and female athletes from various nationalities and academies, in an enthusiastic and competitive atmosphere that reflected the global status reached by the championship.

The UAE topped the participating countries standings in the second day competitions with 855,360 points, while Brazil came in second place with 148,200 points, and Russia finished third with 119,640 points, amid wide participation from athletes and academies from around the world.

UAE academies also continued their strong presence in the overall standings, with Al Jazira Club taking first place with 104,700 points, ADMA Academy coming second with 98,520 points, and Al Ain Club finishing third with 98,010 points.

Today’s competitions were attended by Abdulmunem Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association; in addition to famous UFC mixed martial arts star Khamzat Chimaev, who watched part of the matches and met with a number of athletes and fans.

The championship witnessed a distinguished family and entertainment atmosphere amid large crowd attendance and continuous support from parents, alongside the strong technical performances delivered by the young athletes throughout the competitions.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Championship continues to consolidate its position as one of the leading jiu-jitsu championships in the world, noting that the large participation in the kids, youth, and juveniles competitions reflects the success of plans to spread the sport and develop talent across different age categories.

He said, “The record participation we are witnessing today confirms the scale of growth being achieved by jiu-jitsu and reflects the success of Abu Dhabi’s vision in building a strong base of athletes and champions for the future. The family atmosphere and large attendance from parents also give the championship an important community value beyond the competitive aspect.”

He added, “We are proud of the global status reached by the championship and the distinguished levels presented by the athletes, which reflects the great work being carried out by clubs, academies, and organizing entities to develop the sport and produce new generations of champions.”

For his part, Khamzat Chimaev confirmed the importance of jiu-jitsu in the world of mixed martial arts, noting that possessing strong skills in this sport gives the fighter a major advantage inside the match.

He said, “Jiu-jitsu has become an essential part of martial arts, and whoever knows this sport well will have an easier path inside the cage. These atmospheres remind me of my childhood when I used to participate in jiu-jitsu championships, and it is beautiful to see this large number of children and talents.”

He added, “Whenever jiu-jitsu is mentioned, Abu Dhabi is mentioned alongside it because of the major role it has played in developing the sport and organizing world-class championships at this level. What I saw today confirms that the future holds many champions.”

For her part, Laila Al Kaabi, mother of athletes Hamdan and Mathayel Al Hammadi participating in the championship, expressed her happiness with the atmosphere witnessed during the competitions, confirming that participating in a global event of this scale represents an exceptional experience for children.

She said, “Having our sons and daughters in a championship at this level gives them great motivation to develop and continue, especially with the distinguished organizational and family atmosphere we witnessed today. We feel proud seeing our children competing against athletes from different nationalities, which reflects the great status reached by jiu-jitsu in the country.”

The final round of the championship will conclude tomorrow with the professional division matches, in addition to honoring the highest-ranked athletes in the annual Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour rankings across different weights and categories, at the conclusion of a season that witnessed wide participation and strong competitions worldwide.