Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with IAEA Director-General, strongly condemns unprovoked terrorist attack that caused fire outside Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during which he strongly condemned the unprovoked terrorist attack that resulted in a fire in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region following a drone strike, with no injuries reported and no impact on radiological safety levels.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that targeting civilian facilities and vital infrastructure constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, stressing the UAE’s full right to respond to these terrorist attacks and to take all necessary measures to protect its security, territorial integrity and citizens, in accordance with international law.

The two sides also discussed cooperation relations between the UAE and the IAEA and ways to further enhance them across various fields in support of the peaceful use of nuclear energy in line with the highest international standards of safety, security and non-proliferation.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting the pivotal role played by the IAEA in promoting nuclear safety and security at both regional and international levels.