UAE Food Bank, JOOD sign strategic partnership to strengthen sustainable giving initiatives in Dubai

DUBAI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Food Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships that support humanitarian initiatives and reinforce a sustainable culture of giving across the Emirate of Dubai.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai and Chairperson of the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD; Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Marwan Rashid bin Hashim, CEO of the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment – JOOD; and Manal bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team at the UAE Food Bank.

The agreement aims to unify and activate community contribution channels by leveraging JOOD’s digital platform to collect and organise financial contributions in support of the UAE Food Bank’s initiatives and campaigns throughout the year, including seasonal campaigns, in line with the highest standards of transparency and governance.

Under the MoU, JOOD will enable individuals and organisations to contribute to the UAE Food Bank’s programmes through accessible and trusted digital channels, while also providing periodic reporting mechanisms to measure impact and strengthen transparency.

Both parties will also collaborate on launching and implementing joint awareness initiatives and programmes aimed at reducing food waste and promoting responsible consumption, contributing to stronger community responsibility values and advancing sustainable social impact across the emirate.

Marwan Rashid bin Hashim said, “We are committed to reducing waste and maximising the value of surplus food by redirecting it to those most in need. Our collaboration with the UAE Food Bank reflects this commitment and contributes to creating greater community impact. This partnership also reinforces our mission to strengthen the culture of giving in Dubai by enabling individuals and organisations to contribute easily through trusted and accessible channels.”

Manal bin Yaroof added, “At the UAE Food Bank, we view surplus food as a valuable resource that can be redirected to create meaningful social impact. Through this partnership with JOOD, we are strengthening collaborative efforts to enhance food collection and redistribution mechanisms, reduce food waste, and support vulnerable groups through a sustainable and integrated humanitarian framework.”

As part of the agreement, the UAE Food Bank will identify priority initiatives and campaigns and direct contributions to ensure the intended humanitarian impact is achieved. The partnership also highlights JOOD’s role as a strategic enabler, reflecting the integration of efforts between both entities to drive sustainable impact across Dubai.