Jordan condemns drone attack near Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

AMMAN, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan on Sunday condemned a drone attack that sparked a fire outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, calling it a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs said in a statement that Jordan stands in full solidarity with the UAE and supports all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.