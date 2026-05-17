Arab League Secretary-General condemns targeting of area around Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

CAIRO, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, condemned the attack targeting the vicinity of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the United Arab Emirates using a drone.

He stressed that this blatant attack represents a highly dangerous escalation threatening the security of the entire region and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the norms governing the protection of civilian nuclear facilities.

The Arab League Secretary-General also affirmed solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability, and to protect its interests and national assets.