UAE continues its global excellence at conclusion of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The curtain came down today on the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which was held over three days at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, amid record participation of 2,388 male and female athletes from 75 countries, in one of the strongest and largest jiu-jitsu championships in the world, sponsored by EDGE Group.

The final day featured the professional division matches, which were characterised by high technical levels and strong encounters between elite world champions, in an enthusiastic atmosphere that reflected the established position Abu Dhabi has reached as the global capital of jiu-jitsu and the continued success of the championships organized by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association.

The UAE continued its strong presence in the championship after finishing second among the participating countries, while UAE academies imposed their dominance on the overall academy standings, with Commando Group Academy taking first place, followed by M.O.D UAE Academy, then Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, in a new confirmation of the strength of the UAE jiu-jitsu system and its superiority on the global stage.

The final competitions also witnessed the brilliance of a number of UAE athletes, including Zayed Al Shamsi, athlete of Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who won the gold medal in the professional brown belt featherweight division under 56 kg after a strong performance in the final matches.

Hamid Al Ketbi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, confirmed that the great success achieved by the championship reflects the ambitious vision leading the jiu-jitsu journey in the country and the unlimited support that sports receive from the wise leadership, which has contributed to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global center for producing champions and hosting the largest international championships.

He said, “The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Championship has today become one of the most important global championships in jiu-jitsu because of its strong organization, high technical standards, and the participation of elite athletes from around the world. What has been achieved during this edition reflects the scale of work being carried out by the jiu-jitsu system in the UAE, starting from the federation, clubs, and academies all the way to the athletes.”

He added, “We are proud of the results and achievements accomplished by the sons of the UAE across different categories, and this confirms the success of the national strategy in developing talent and producing a generation capable of competing globally. The presence of UAE academies at the top of the overall standings also reflects the strength of the sports infrastructure the country possesses and its ability to continue producing successes year after year.”

For his part, Zayed Al Shamsi expressed his happiness at winning the gold medal in the featherweight brown belt division at the conclusion of the championship, confirming that competing in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam represents an exceptional challenge for every athlete due to the strength of the participants and the high technical standards.

He said, “Winning a championship of this scale on Abu Dhabi soil has a different feeling, especially with the large participation of the best athletes and academies in the world. We had very strong matches, and thank God I was able to achieve the gold medal after long preparations and great support from the coaches and the team.”

He added, “Jiu-jitsu in the UAE has reached a global level, and the competition here gives any athlete a real opportunity to develop and gain experience.”