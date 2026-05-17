UAE condemns terrorist targeting of Barakah Plant perimeter

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the unprovoked terrorist attack targeting an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra region, carried out by a drone that entered the country’s territory from the western border direction, without causing any injuries or any impact on radiation safety levels.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression, and a direct threat to the country’s security.

The Ministry stressed that the targeting of peaceful nuclear energy facilities is a flagrant violation of international law, the UN charter, and the principles of humanitarian law, given the grave risks such acts pose to civilians, the environment, as well as regional and international security.

The Ministry further emphasised that relevant international standards and agreements, including the principles and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, underscore the necessity of protecting peaceful nuclear facilities and safeguarding their safety and security from any hostile acts or military threats.

The UAE emphasised that it will not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, and that it reserves its full, sovereign, legitimate, diplomatic, and military rights to respond to any threats, allegations, or hostilities in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

The Ministry further underscored that targeting vital and civilian infrastructure is unequivocally condemned and rejected under all legal and humanitarian norms, underscoring the need to immediately halt these unprovoked attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.