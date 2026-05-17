Etihad Credit Bureau launches tenant screening solution in collaboration with UAE PASS

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Bureau, the UAE’s federal entity for credit information, has launched a new Tenant Screening solution which enables private landlords to securely request the credit score of prospective tenants. The information is only shared once tenants accept through their UAE PASS.

Etihad Credit Bureau is among the first entities to use the UAE PASS as a secure consent channel and this service was initially announced and previewed by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Digital Dubai at GITEX 2025 before launching via the Etihad Bureau mobile app in April 2026. The launch represents a key milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Etihad Credit Bureau, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Digital Dubai to deliver integrated digital solutions that support market needs and are aligned to national objectives for zero-bureaucracy and digital transformation.

In introducing Tenant Screening to the UAE, Etihad Bureau complements its existing Cheque Clearance Indicator feature, which has also been enhanced with AI to allow any cheque recipient to scan and assess its likelihood to be cleared – linked to the issuer’s credit registry records. Together, these solutions will further boost confidence across real estate transactions.

Commenting on the launch, Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said, “Tenant Screening is an excellent example of the positive outcomes that result from close collaboration with our strategic partners in government and the private sector to deliver digital services that are practical, easy to use, and aligned with market needs. By integrating the sharing of trusted credit data through the well-established UAE PASS platform, along with enhancing cheque scanning with AI, we continue to boost transparency and confidence with new use cases in key sectors.”

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, “UAE PASS has evolved into a cornerstone of the UAE’s digital trust infrastructure, extending beyond digital identity to enable secure consent management and trusted data exchange.

"Our collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau reflects a strategic step toward activating a responsible data economy, empowering individuals with control over their data while enabling its use to deliver more transparent, efficient, and user-centric services.

"This integration demonstrates how unified digital infrastructure can unlock new service models that connect key sectors, enhance confidence in digital transactions, and reinforce a seamlessly integrated government ecosystem. It is particularly impactful in vital sectors such as real estate, where trust, speed, and transparency are essential.”

Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said, "This initiative reflects the critical role of integrating national digital infrastructure with financial and credit services to develop advanced digital solutions that drive transaction efficiency and strengthen trust and transparency in the real estate sector. Leveraging UAE PASS as a secure consent management platform is in line with the UAE's vision of building an interconnected digital ecosystem that enables trusted data exchange and empowers individuals and institutions to access seamless, efficient services. This collaboration between government entities and the financial sector further underscores the UAE's commitment to advancing innovative digital business models that support the digital economy and advance the goals of digital transformation, digital governance, and the UAE’s future vision."

Etihad Credit Bureau will now continue to evolve the Tenant Screening service in collaboration with the real estate sector and also launch new use cases that leverage the UAE PASS consent-based data sharing capability.