Arab Parliament Speaker condemns targeting of inner perimeter of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

CAIRO, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the blatant attack carried out against the UAE using a drone, which resulted in a fire breaking out in the vicinity of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi stressed that targeting vital and civilian facilities constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and a dangerous escalation threatening the security and stability of the region.

He underlined that the attack represents an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and a direct threat to its security, territorial integrity and vital facilities.

Al Yamahi reiterated the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with the UAE and its complete support for all measures it takes to preserve its security and protect its critical infrastructure, affirming the parliament’s firm and unwavering stance rejecting all forms of terrorist attacks targeting the security and stability of Arab countries.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament also stressed that the security of the UAE is an integral part of the Arab national security system, calling on the international community to adopt an immediate and firm stance against such hostile acts that threaten regional peace and security and contravene the rules of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.