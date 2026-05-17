UAE Council for Fatwa confirms sighting of Dhul Hijjah crescent, Eid Al Adha to begin on 27 May

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Fatwa announced the sighting of the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah for the year 1447 AH this evening, Sunday, 29th Dhul Qa’dah 1447 AH, corresponding to 17th May, 2026.

The announcement followed the review of moon-sighting results and observation reports submitted by specialists, experts and traditional moon-sighters across the UAE through the approved observatory network supervised by institutions and centres specialised in space and astronomy sciences.

Based on the confirmed legal sighting of the crescent moon, the council announced that tomorrow, Monday, 18th May, 2026, will mark the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH, while Wednesday, 27th May, 2026, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha in the United Arab Emirates.