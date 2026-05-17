Abu Dhabi crowns champions of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu season

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The season champions of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour were crowned this evening at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, following the final round of the championship.

The ceremony was attended by Abdulmunem Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Hamid Al Ketbi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations; and Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association.

In the men’s divisions, Bruno Borges won the professional black belt under-56kg title, Felipe Fernandes secured the under-62kg division, Cristian Lara claimed the under-69kg title, while Jefferson Goteo took first place in the under-77kg category.

Pablo Custodio won the under-85kg division, Klemer Canario secured the under-94kg title, and Felipe Bezerra claimed first place in the under-120kg category.

In the women’s divisions, Diana Teixeira won the brown/black belt under-49kg title, Gabriela Pereira secured first place in the under-55kg division, while Polina Titarenko won the under-62kg category.

Giovanna Xavier Carneiro claimed the under-70kg title, and Yara Nascimento secured first place in the under-95kg division.

Al Hashemi congratulated the winners, saying their achievements reflected a year of discipline, determination and intense training across all championship rounds.

He said the champions demonstrated professionalism and proved that major achievements require patience, commitment and continuous effort.

Al Hashemi added that the rapid global growth of jiu-jitsu reflects the UAE’s institutional efforts to strengthen the sport’s international presence.

“The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship has achieved its goals year after year since its launch in 2015, becoming one of the world’s strongest professional championships. It has contributed to spreading the sport, discovering talents and developing the professional system according to the highest international standards,” he said.

He also praised the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Association work teams for their efforts throughout the season, describing teamwork as a key factor behind the championship’s success.

Al Hashemi noted that this season’s final round witnessed strong participation, particularly from within the UAE, as well as high-level competition across all divisions.

He added that the participation of athletes from 75 countries reflected Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for jiu-jitsu.

Regarding the next season, he revealed plans to increase the number of international Abu Dhabi Grand Slam rounds to seven, alongside a major announcement related to prize money, with further details to be unveiled at a press conference soon.

For his part, Al Bahri said the current season reflected the growing global stature of the association’s championships, with strong participation from athletes and academies worldwide.

“We are proud of the success achieved by the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu season, whether in terms of competition quality or international participation,” he said.

He added that the final round in Abu Dhabi featured elite athletes from different continents and highlighted the growing global interest in the sport.

“We will continue delivering professional championships that help discover and develop new generations of champions,” he said.