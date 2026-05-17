GCC Secretary-General condemns in strongest terms targeting of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

RIYADH, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemned in the strongest possible terms the brutal attack on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) involving three drones, one of which targeted the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra region.

Albudaiwi pointed out that these treacherous attacks on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant represent a dangerous escalation and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

He underlined that it constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms regarding the protection of vital and nuclear facilities, given the potentially catastrophic consequences impacting regional and international security, as well as threatening the safety of civilians, the environment, and global energy supplies.

Albudaiwi underscored the full support of the GCC member states for the UAE in all measures it undertakes to maintain its security and stability, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents.​