Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone calls with several Arab foreign ministers to discuss repercussions of terrorist attack on Barakah Plant perimeter

ABU DHABI, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during phone calls with a number of foreign ministers of brotherly countries the repercussions of the terrorist attack that targeted an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra Region, carried out by a drone that entered the country’s territory from the western border direction, without causing any injuries or any impact on radiation safety levels.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held telephone talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait; Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco; Dr Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt; and Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ministers strongly condemned the criminal terrorist attack, stressing that it represents a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations due to the grave risks it could pose to civilians, the environment, and regional and international security.

They reaffirmed the UAE’s full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks in a manner that guarantees the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors, in accordance with international law.

During the calls, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation for the solidarity shown by the brotherly countries towards the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors across the country.

The phone discussions also addressed ways to strengthen international cooperation and intensify joint efforts to establish sustainable peace in the region and reinforce regional security and stability.