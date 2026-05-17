Bahrain condemns terrorist attack on UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant, reaffirms full solidarity

MANAMA, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist drone attack against the United Arab Emirates, which caused a fire on the perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra region.

In a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, the principles of good neighbourliness, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.

The Ministry commended Abu Dhabi’s air defence forces for the highly professional response and swift precautionary measures that maintained the highest safety standards, resulting in no casualties and no impact on radiological safety levels.

The Ministry reaffirmed Bahrain's absolute solidarity with the UAE, expressing full support for all legitimate measures taken to safeguard the UAE's sovereignty, security, and vital infrastructure against ongoing aggression. It also emphasised that this stance is rooted in longstanding ties and renewed its call for enhanced regional and international cooperation to protect civilians and vital facilities, and to sustain global and regional peace.