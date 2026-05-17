Kuwait strongly condemns drone attack on UAE's Barakah plant area

KUWAIT, 17th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned the drone attack that targeted an electricity generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al-Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

In a statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Kuwait's Foreign Ministry described the attack as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates and a serious threat to regional security and stability.

The ministry also noted that targeting peaceful nuclear energy facilities constitutes a clear breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the UN Charter, given the grave risks it may pose to civilians, the environment, and regional and international security.

Attacks on vital and civilian infrastructure are condemned and rejected under all legal standards, it added.

The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability, and to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.