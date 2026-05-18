OceanX, NYU Abu Dhabi partner with Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi to open window into UAE’s hidden ocean world

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- New York University Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of the “OceanX Education Portal” in collaboration with OceanX and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

The OceanX Education Portal, a first-of-its-kind immersive projection dome experience, is now on display at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi until December 2026.

The Portal invites visitors beneath the surface of the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, offering an experiential window into ocean science, exploration, and discovery.

Developed through a collaboration between NYU Abu Dhabi, Dalio Philanthropies, OceanX, and Tamkeen, the Portal reveals marine ecosystems, species, and scientific insights rarely accessible to the public. Hosted at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi in the Saadiyat Cultural District, it brings cutting-edge marine research into an accessible, inviting space for families and young explorers.

The experience draws on footage and data collected during a landmark expedition conducted by OceanX, G42, and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, working alongside NYU Abu Dhabi faculty and researchers from the University’s Mubadala Arabian Centre for Climate and Environmental Science (ACCESS). The mission focused on understanding biodiversity, climate adaptation, and marine resilience in UAE waters, including coral systems and shark species previously undocumented in the region.

Visitors to the portal Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi begin with a cinematic introduction to the OceanX and NYU Abu Dhabi research partnership, highlighting deep-sea exploration, coral ecosystem documentation, and species discovery. They then enter Dive and Discover UAE, an interactive 360-degree experience that allows participants to choose from seven underwater missions and pilot a virtual submersible through diverse marine environments.

The experience supports Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi’s education mission by blending exploration and learning, combining UAE-focused content with insights drawn from OceanX expeditions around the world.

Powered by OceanX Education, the Portal uses immersive storytelling to translate real ocean science into meaningful learning experiences. Designed for museums, schools, and public spaces, it builds ocean literacy by allowing audiences of all ages to explore, question, and engage directly with the discoveries shaping our understanding of the ocean.

Through immersive learning and firsthand exploration, the OceanX Education Portal creates pathways for curiosity, connection, and action, helping cultivate the next generation of ocean stewards.