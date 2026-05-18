Abu Dhabi’s museums bring communitites closer: DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman

ABU DHABI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has said that museums are integral to the nation's socio-economic progress and integrated into its social fabric.

Marking International Museum Day, observed annually on 18th May under the theme “Museums Uniting a Divided World”, Al Mubarak said culture in Abu Dhabi is not separate from daily life but an integral part of the emirate’s social and human fabric, rooted in Emirati heritage and confidently open to the world.

He said that culture serves as a soft power tool that strengthens a sense of belonging, deepens communication among communities, and supports the development of a more sustainable and vibrant creative economy.

Al Mubarak said museums in Abu Dhabi play a role that goes beyond the traditional concept of cultural institutions, becoming inclusive human spaces where cultures, experiences and perspectives converge through shared experiences that promote understanding and deepen dialogue, particularly in a city home to more than 200 nationalities.

"Through the cultural institutions we establish, the cultural platforms we create and our sustained commitment to meaningful engagement, we have fostered an active and dynamic living cultural ecosystem. Over time, this has laid a strong and enduring foundation for a cohesive, enduring and engaged community," he said.

In 2025, visitation to Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites reached 8.6 million, marking 50 percent growth compared to 2024, reflecting the growing role of culture as an essential part of daily life and increasing public engagement with cultural experiences as spaces for learning, interaction and belonging.

He added that investment in culture is a direct investment in people and future generations, contributing to quality of life and helping build more connected and confident societies, while creating spaces for dialogue among cultures and generations and enabling young people to explore their identity and strengthen self-confidence.

Al Mubarak said Abu Dhabi’s cultural institutions contribute to building a sustainable creative economy based on knowledge, innovation and human development, noting that the culture and creative industries sector generated more than 48,200 jobs and supported over 307,000 employment opportunities in Abu Dhabi in 2024.

He said Zayed National Museum and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi embody a cultural vision that reinforces national identity while welcoming all residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi to find their place within a shared cultural and human narrative, based on the belief that culture is not complementary to life but part of the foundation on which thriving and sustainable societies are built.