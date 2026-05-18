Shyam Middle East Resources expands industrial footprint with AED40 million investment in RAK facility

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Shyam Middle East Resources FZ-LLC, part of India’s renowned Shyam Steel Group, is establishing a new non-ferrous metals processing and manufacturing facility at Al Ghail Industrial Zone in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

With an investment of AED40 million, the project marks a significant step in the group’s global expansion strategy, strengthening its regional footprint while tapping into Ras Al Khaimah’s growing industrial ecosystem.

The agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony at RAKEZ’s Compass Coworking Centre, represented by Shyam Steel Group Chairman Shri Purushottam Beriwala and RAKEZ Sales Director Mustafa Shaker.

Spanning approximately 21,000 m², the facility will be developed in two phases. The first unit is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2027, followed by the second unit in the next quarter.

The facility will process and manufacture non-ferrous metals, including lead, aluminium, and copper, along with alloy production from non-ferrous ingots, with a projected capacity of up to 2,000 tonnes per month. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate around 150 employment opportunities.

Beriwala said, “Our decision to establish operations in Ras Al Khaimah was driven by its cost-effective operating environment, investor-friendly policies, and strategic connectivity to global markets. RAKEZ provided a seamless set-up experience, supported by efficient processes, readily available industrial land, and a well-integrated.

This investment, he said, marks an important milestone in strengthening the group's presence in the Middle East and expanding into new international markets.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said that Shyam Steel Group’s set-up reinforces RAK’s position as a growing hub for manufacturing and industrial activity. Demand for industrial materials and metal processing continues to grow alongside the region’s construction, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors, creating strong opportunities for specialised industrial operations.

He added, "At RAKEZ, we focus on enabling investors to move efficiently from set-up to production through ready infrastructure, responsive support, and a business environment designed for scale. We are pleased to support the Group as they expand their regional footprint and bring new industrial capabilities to the emirate.”

RAKEZ continues to support industrial investors through its integrated ecosystem, combining flexible solutions, world-class infrastructure, and end-to-end support services that enable businesses to establish, operate, and scale efficiently.