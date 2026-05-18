DWTC Free Zone records 41% growth in new licences in 2025

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) Free Zone has announced its full-year results for 2025, reflecting continued growth across its business ecosystem and reinforcing its position as one of the UAE’s leading Free Zones.

Driven by strong growth in new licence issuance, high renewal rate, and an increasingly diverse business community, the Free Zone delivered robust performance across all key indicators during the year.

The number of new licences issued reached 850 in 2025, representing a 41 percent year-on-year increase and reflecting continued confidence in DWTC Free Zone as a destination for business set-up and growth.

Licence renewals remained strong at 1,822, supported by a 96 percent renewal rate that underscores sustained confidence among existing tenants. As of December 2025, the total number of active companies within the Free Zone exceeded 2,500.

The Free Zone's workforce continued to expand in 2025, with the number of active employee visas increasing 20 percent year-on-year to over 8,000.

The diversity of the business community also strengthened significantly with nationalities represented across Free Zone companies increasing from 107 to 148 - a 38 percent increase - reflecting the growing appeal of DWTC Free Zone among internationally-focused businesses seeking to establish and scale from Dubai's Central Business District.

Abdalla Al Banna, VP of Free Zone Regulatory Operations at DWTC, said, "The 2025 results reflect the continued growth and diversity of the business community choosing DWTC Free Zone as its base in Dubai. From global brands to emerging technology and virtual assets companies, the breadth of businesses operating within the Free Zone highlights the strength of our ecosystem.

"Supported by Dubai’s resilient and forward-looking business environment, we remain focused on enabling companies to establish and scale within a globally connected and future-focused destination."

Growth in 2025 was driven by three key sectors: sports and entertainment, virtual assets, and AI-focused professional services, reflecting the continued evolution of Dubai’s innovation and technology ecosystem. The sports and entertainment sector saw particular growth momentum following DWTC Free Zone becoming home to the International Sports and Entertainment Free Zone cluster (ISEZA) alongside the presence of the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA).

Notable companies establishing a presence within the Free Zone during 2025 included Louis Vuitton, KPMG, Baker Tilly, Deutsche Messe, and the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA).

The Free Zone also expanded its flexible workspace offering during the year with the addition of Sentinel Business Centre and BizElite, complementing its existing premium commercial ecosystem across One Central, Sheikh Rashid Tower, Convention Tower and One Za'abeel.

DWTC Free Zone continues to differentiate itself through its integration with the region's leading events and business ecosystem, alongside a progressive regulatory environment, designed to support growth-oriented companies. Its offering spans over 1,200 licensed business activities, with key benefits including 100 percent foreign ownership, 0 percent personal income tax, 100 percent capital and profit repatriation, and dual licensing options.

Additionally, the Free Zone introduced the innovative Multiple Share Class Framework to support next-generation enterprises and enhance corporate structuring flexibility.

The Free Zone’s strong 2025 performance also aligns with the ambitions of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to further strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global business destination.