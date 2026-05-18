BHM Capital reports 38% revenue growth in Q1 2026

DUBAI, 18th May, 2026 (WAM) -- BHM Capital announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31st March 2026, delivering strong double-digit growth across key financial and operational indicators, reinforcing its position as a leading institution in the UAE capital markets sector.

The company reported total revenue of AED61.9 million, representing a 38 percent increase year-on-year, while net profit reached AED13.8 million, marking a 22 percent increase year-on-year.

Shareholders’ equity stood at AED523 million, reflecting a 3 percent increase compared to year-end 2025.

Operationally, BHM Capital continued to strengthen its market leadership, opening 18,484 new accounts across the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) during the quarter. This performance translates to a 42 percent share of all new accounts opened across both markets.

Sheikh Dr. Ammar bin Nasser Almualla, Chairman of BHM Capital, said that BHM Capital’s performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects both the strength of its strategic direction and the resilience of the UAE’s capital markets.

"Despite regional challenges, the UAE continues to demonstrate economic stability and institutional maturity, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s most dynamic and resilient financial hubs. We remain committed to supporting the continued advancement of UAE capital markets, enhancing investor accessibility, and contributing to sustainable economic growth," he said.

Abdelhadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, stated, “Our Q1 results demonstrate continued momentum across our core business lines, with consistent growth in both revenue and profitability. Capturing 42 percent of all new accounts across ADX and DFM reflects the trust placed in BHM Capital by investors and our ability to deliver a seamless and highly scalable digital onboarding experience.”